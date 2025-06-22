The presidential National Security Council has convened a meeting to discuss its response to the United States' attack on nuclear facilities in Iran, the presidential office said Sunday.

The meeting at noon will be led by National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac and discuss the impact of the attack on South Korea's security and economy, the office said in a notice to the press.

The attacks took place on three nuclear sites in Iran earlier in the day, marking an escalation of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. (Yonhap)