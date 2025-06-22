Three students from one high school in Busan were found dead early Saturday morning after falling from the rooftop of an apartment building in Busan, in what police are investigating as a suspected group suicide.

According to the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency, the incident occurred at approximately 1:39 a.m. on Saturday in Haeundae District. The students, all female, second-year students at the same high school in Busan, were found collapsed in a landscaped area at the base of the apartment complex. They were transported to a nearby hospital but were pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Security camera footage from the building showed the three girls entering an elevator together at 11:42 p.m. Friday and exiting on the 20th floor. Authorities believe they then went to the roof.

Investigators recovered notes left by two of the students, which cited academic stress and pressure as primary factors. Police reported no evidence of physical assault or external injuries beyond those consistent with the fall. There were no indications of school violence or third-party involvement, according to the ongoing investigation.

In response to the tragedy, the Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education convened a joint response team to examine the circumstances of the incident. A crisis management committee meeting was held at the students’ school Saturday morning, followed by an emergency response meeting led by the Superintendent of the Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education.

To support the bereaved families, the education office dispatched senior staff to the three funeral homes where memorial altars were established. The students’ school also held an internal meeting to coordinate its response.

Authorities have not released the names of the students or the school, in accordance with privacy protections for minors. The investigation remains ongoing.

If you're thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare's helpline at 109, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.