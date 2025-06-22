South Korea's military on Sunday urged caution against North Korean land mines in wooden casings possibly flowing into the South during heavy downpours.

"If torrential rains occur, there is a risk that North Korean land mines will be dislodged and may flow into our area," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The JCS advised citizens not to come into contact with objects suspected to be land mines if they come across them.

The JCS also urged citizens to report them to nearby police or military personnel if they discover such objects. (Yonhap)