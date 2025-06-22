President Lee Jae Myung is set to meet with leaders of the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition People Power Party on Sunday to discuss pending state affairs.

The luncheon meeting will be held at the presidential residence and bring together Kim Byung-kee, acting leader and floor leader of the DP; Kim Yong-tae, the PPP's interim leader; and PPP floor leader Song Eon-seog.

Lee plans to share the results of his recent attendance at the Group of Seven summit in Canada and discuss overall state affairs without a fixed agenda.

Likely to be discussed are the rival parties' differences over the government's latest extra budget proposal and the confirmation of Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok.

The meeting comes 18 days after Lee's inauguration, marking an early first meeting between the president and the opposition leader compared with past administrations.

Lee's office said it is a demonstration of his commitment to having frank discussions with the opposition party.

The outcome of the meeting is likely to serve as an indicator of future cooperation between the rival parties. (Yonhap)