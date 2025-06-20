UNESCO has the potential to amplify cultural legacies of both Korea and Egypt, leveraging them as models of soft power and global cultural engagement, according to Khaled El-Enany, Egypt’s former Minister of Tourism and Antiquities and a candidate for UNESCO director-general for the 2025–2029 term.

“The model developed by the Republic of Korea is remarkable, and I want to acknowledge its success,” El-Enany said in an interview with The Korea Herald during his visit to Seoul.

“Hallyu is not just a pop culture wave — it’s a long-term cultural strategy, rooted in strong content, modern platforms and the ability to speak to diverse audiences across the world,” he said, praising Korea’s global cultural strategy. He cited Hallyu as a "well-defined form of soft power" that many countries observe "closely and with respect.”

He also underlined Egypt’s global cultural resonance, citing ancient Egypt’s influence in museums, entertainment and literature worldwide.

“Ancient Egypt is a global reference point — an enduring source of fascination that transcends borders and generations,” El-Enany said. He stressed that if elected, he would work to turn UNESCO into a platform for genuine, two-way cultural exchange.

“I do not believe in one-way cultural exports,” he said. “I believe in structured, lasting, mutually enriching exchanges.”

El-Enany highlighted Egypt and Korea's efforts to promote intercultural dialogue through UNESCO initiatives such as the Silk Roads project and commended Korea's leadership in digital heritage preservation, such as the Digital Homecoming Project and academic collaborations.

He cited Korea's support as a strong example of long-term cultural strategy.

According to El-Enany, cultural diplomacy begins with a willingness to listen, translate and share.

Expressing admiration for Korea’s financial and institutional contributions to UNESCO, El-Enany underscored Seoul’s recent pledge of 5 billion won ($3.65 million) to support UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Fund.

“This represents a powerful gesture of solidarity. … It is exactly the kind of initiative that shows how Member States can act with vision and generosity to serve the common good,” he said.

El-Enany said that if elected, he would deepen cooperation not only with Korea and Egypt but with all UNESCO Member States.

“UNESCO must remain a place of connection, creativity and shared global purpose,” he said.

“And in that sense, the relationship between Korea and Egypt can serve as a model.”