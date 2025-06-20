Ye's concert to take place July 26 in Incheon

American hip-hop artist Ye is set to return to Korea for a concert next month, following the cancellation of his previously scheduled show due to controversial behavior.

Event organizer Channel Candy announced on Friday that “Ye Live in Korea” will be held July 26 at Incheon Munhak Stadium.

Channel Candy previously hosted Ye’s listening party "Ye x Ty Dolla Sign Vultures Listening Experience" at Goyang Sports Complex in August. The agency was also involved in planning Ye’s scheduled May 31 concert in partnership with Coupang Play.

Coupang Play announced the show's cancellation on May 19, citing the artist’s recent controversies. “Due to recent issues surrounding Kanye West, the upcoming concert has been unavoidably canceled,” the streaming platform agency had said.

The controversy stemmed from Ye’s recent track “Heil Hitler,” released on May 8. The track sparked outrage for including excerpts from a 1935 speech by Adolf Hitler and lyrics that appeared to praise the Nazi regime.