Heavy downpours hit most of South Korea on Friday, including the central and southern regions, and Jeju Island, marking the beginning of the year's monsoon season, the weather agency said.

As of 4 p.m., rainfall across the country had been measured at 5 to 10 millimeters per hour, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The greater Seoul area is expected to receive heavy downpours of around 30 mm per hour through the evening.

Starting Friday night, heavy rain of 30 to 50 mm per hour is expected in central and northern parts of North Chungcheong Province, Sejong, Daejeon and South Chungcheong Province.

Heavy rain advisories had been in effect for the capital area, northern inland Gangwon and parts of South Chungcheong Province as of 5 p.m. A total of 55 passenger ferries were suspended in North and South Jeolla provinces.

No casualties or property damage have been reported so far.

The weather agency forecasted over 150 mm of rain to fall until Saturday in the greater Seoul area, parts of Gangwon Province, North Jeolla Province, South Chungcheong Province and Daejeon. Other regions, including southern Gyeonggi Province, North Chungcheong Province, South Jeolla Province and Gwangju, are anticipating more than 120 mm of rain during the same period.

The daily highs are expected to range between 23 to 31 C, with the heavy downpours bringing down temperatures slightly below the average. (Yonhap)