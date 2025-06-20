BOSTON — Korean biotech company Celltrion showcased its expanded vision as a next-generation drug developer at Bio USA this week, using the global stage in Boston to deepen ties with international partners and explore cutting-edge biotech collaborations.

According to Celltrion on Thursday, the company held more than 150 meetings over the four-day event, engaging in discussions with global pharmaceutical and biotech firms on a wide range of potential collaborations. Over 1,800 visitors stopped by Celltrion's booth during the convention, as announced by the company.

Focusing on its core mission of "new drug development" this year, the company concentrated on exploring partnership opportunities to strengthen its pipeline in areas such as antibody-drug conjugates, multispecific antibodies, novel antibody drugs and peptides.

The company also held extensive discussions on open innovation initiatives aimed at identifying promising technologies in drug development.

Celltrion plans to closely review the meetings from Bio USA to identify potential partners with high growth potential and technical capabilities.

In addition, the company said it engaged in wide-ranging talks about expanding its distribution network, receiving collaboration proposals from various companies for drug transportation, storage and other logistical support.

Celltrion supplies its biosimilar products through direct sales channels in major global markets. For countries where it relies on indirect sales, the company actively held meetings to strengthen its existing distribution networks.

Beyond business meetings, Celltrion also conducted promotional activities throughout the event, such as placing QR-coded brochures throughout its booth to highlight the company’s key businesses and major products. Visitors who participated in surveys were offered custom keychains as part of a fun event to drive engagement.

“There was notable interest this year in Celltrion’s expansion into the new drug development space,” a Celltrion official said. “We are committed to securing the best technologies and potential partnerships to advance our pipeline of novel therapeutics. These efforts will reinforce Celltrion’s capabilities as it grows into a major global pharmaceutical company.”

Celltrion has participated in Bio USA for 16 consecutive years since 2010, continuously seeking global partnerships.