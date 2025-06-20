Korean defense companies have enjoyed a surge over the past year, scoring a series of mega-deals with foreign countries to export their defense systems. Below, we've covered the basics of the five major players — Hanwha Aerospace, Hyundai Rotem, LIG Nex1, Korea Aerospace Industries and Poongsan — by order of market capitalization as of June 20, 2025.

Hanwha Aerospace

Specializes in the development, manufacturing and maintenance of aerospace engines and land defense solutions featuring artillery systems, armored vehicles and air defense systems

The K9 Thunder 155 mm self-propelled howitzer, which is currently used in 10 countries (Korea, Turkey, Poland, India, Finland, Norway, Estonia, Australia, Egypt and Romania) headlines Hanwha Aerospace’s defense products along with the K10 ammunition resupply vehicle and Chunmoo Multiple Rocket Launcher System.

Stock price increased from 248,000 won ($181) per share on June 20, 2024, to 939,000 won on June 20, 2025, to reach a market capitalization of 44.5 trillion won as the No. 5 stock on Kospi

Hyundai Rotem

Manufacturer of railway systems, plant equipment and defense solutions

As Korea’s sole tank manufacturer, Hyundai Rotem produces the K2 Black Panther tank used by Korea and Poland, as well as armored vehicles and uncrewed ground vehicles.

Stock price increased from 40,150 won per share on June 20, 2024, to 212,000 won on June 20, 2025, to reach a market capitalization of 23.2 trillion won as the No. 22 stock on Kospi

LIG Nex1

Major defense contractor of Korean military boasting a comprehensive product range that covers land, sea and air defense with a focus on precision-guided munitions

Led by the Cheongung II, a medium-range surface-to-air missile that has been exported to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Iraq, LIG Nex1 has exported its missile systems to 11 countries and aims to expand the list to 30 by 2030.

Stock price increased from 213,000 won per share on June 20, 2024, to 608,000 won on June 20, 2025, to reach a market capitalization of 13.5 trillion won as the No. 41 stock on Kospi

Korea Aerospace Industries

Only integrated aerospace manufacturer in Korea capable of developing and producing fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and uncrewed aerial vehicles while supplying parts to other global aerospace firms such as Boeing and Airbus

With over 1,300 aircraft produced, KAI has exported 224 of them, and the FA-50 light combat fighter jet has been delivered to Indonesia, the Philippines, Iraq and Poland.

Stock price increased from 52,800 won per share on June 20, 2024, to 95,000 won on June 20, 2025, to reach a market capitalization of 9.4 trillion won as the No. 56 stock on Kospi

Poongsan