Hungary is showcasing Rubik’s Cube to the Korean public through the "Rubik 80/50: Fifty Years of Magic” exhibition from May 29 to August 12.

Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, Hungarian Ambassador to Korea Istvan Szerdahelyi said that the Rubik’s Cube is more than a clever toy: it is part of Hungary’s cultural heritage — a symbol of creativity, curiosity and the power of human imagination.

“For half a century, it has captured the hearts and minds of millions around the globe," Szerdahelyi said, citing the exhibition as a spirit of discovery and as a bridge between Hungary and Korea.

According to Rhee Jong-kook, executive vice president of the Korea Foundation, the exhibition marks two important milestones: the 80th birthday of Hungarian architect Erno Rubik and the 50th anniversary of his groundbreaking invention, the Rubik’s Cube.

“Conceived in 2024 to commemorate these anniversaries, it traveled three cities before arriving here at the KF Gallery. It celebrates the enduring spirit of creativity and exploration and the universal joy of problem-solving,” Rhee said.

“One special aspect of this exhibition is archival content and cube installations created by faculty and students of Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design,” underlined Rhee.

Rhee highlighted the university's legacy in experimental design and the Rubik’s Cube as a symbol of creativity and interdisciplinary thinking.

“Just as the Rubik’s Cube connects people across generations and cultures, we hope this exhibition strengthens the bond between our two nations (South Korea and Hungary),” Rhee said.