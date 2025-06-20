The Embassy of the Czech Republic and Seocho District Office in southern Seoul inaugurated Vaclav Havel’s Place along the Yangjae Stream on May 26 , showing the values of Czech-Korean democracy and friendship.

The symbolic space features a bench honoring Vaclav Havel, the first president of the Czech Republic, known as a playwright and pro-democracy leader.

Sharing a press release with The Korea Herald, Czech Ambassador to Korea Ivan Jancarek shared joy at seeing the project’s realization.

“Now — after months of dedicated effort — we finally see it come to life,” said Jancarek, recalling embassy and Seocho district discussions for the project in August 2024 and the memorandum of understanding signed in April.

“For the Czech people, Vaclav Havel represents freedom, dialogue, and moral courage,” he said.

“This bench, inspired by his legacy, is not just to be admired, but used — to sit, talk, and reflect,” Jancarek said.

Jancarek thanked Seocho-gu and Hyundai Motor for their support. He expressed hopes that the bench would become a space for Seoul citizens to connect and find inspiration in the values Havel stood for.