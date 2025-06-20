Jeon Somi is poised to make a comeback with a digital single in July, local media reported Thursday.

Her agency The Black Label confirmed the news report on Friday, adding that she will put out the track “Extra” on July 7. The label also unvieled a batch of black-and-white photographs of Jeon sporting a chin-length bob in platinum blonde.

The upcoming single comes a year after her summer anthem “Ice Cream,” a summer special dance number from 2024.

On July 19, the performer will host a meet-and-greet in Seoul. She is planning a party-like event under the title “Chaos.”

Separately, speculations are rising that her former group I.O.I may reunite in time to mark the 10th anniversary of its debut. The group debuted in 2016 with 11 finalists from the audition show “Produce 101.” Jeon was the top contestant of the project group, which disbanded in 2017.