Groundbreaking Technology Empowers Patients to Take Control of Their Health

HONG KONG, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ottai, an Oxford-originated pioneer in AI digital health innovation, today announced the launch of its next-generation AI-powered wearable designed to revolutionize chronic disease management. This breakthrough device continuously monitors key biomarkers, leverages AI for real-time analysis and health log input, enhances patient-device interaction, and delivers personalized lifestyle recommendations.

The Ottai biosensor disrupts the paradigm of traditional chronic disease monitoring—characterized by manual input, periodic lab tests, and reactive symptom management—by offering continuous monitoring paired with AI-driven automated and personalized inputs. It integrates deep learning algorithms to analyze vast amounts of real-time biomarker data and health logs, delivering actionable, tailored recommendations. The biosensor also supports intuitive voice-activated commands, allowing users to ask questions and add inputs while receiving real-time, personalized advice.

"The Ottai biosensor represents a critical step toward scalable, patient-centric care," said Dr. Calvin Wang, Research Scientist at Ottai. "It represents a new era in healthcare—where we combine biosensing with AI to provide a dynamic and adaptive tool that evolves with patients' health needs and supports long-term disease management."

The biosensor uses AI to power a smart health companion that supports users in real time:

About Ottai

Ottai is a leader in empowering individuals with actionable insights to prevent and manage chronic conditions. With a mission to make chronic disease management more accessible, personalized, and proactive, Ottai aims to revolutionize the healthcare landscape with advanced, user-friendly solutions. For more information and pricing and availability of Ottai sensors, visit www.ottai.com or contact info@ottai.com , and connect with Ottai on Instagram , and Facebook .