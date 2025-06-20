D.O of EXO, also known as Doh Kyungsoo, joined forces with Zico for his first solo studio album, agency Company Soosoo said Friday.

The track list for the LP “Bliss” shows ten songs from the upcoming release, including lead single “Sing Along!” The two musicians co-authored the lyrics of the song, and Zico participated in writing the melody.

The album will be rolled out on July 7, but D.O will upload five live clips of songs before the full album release. The LP comes more than a year after his third solo EP “Blossom,” which topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 36 regions.

After dropping the album, he will embark on a tour in Asia, a first for him as a solo act. He is slated to perform in nine cities, from Seoul and Jakarta to Bangkok and Tokyo.