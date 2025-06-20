Le Sserafim has achieved 300 million streams on Spotify with “Crazy” as of Wednesday, agency Source Music said Friday, citing the platform.

It is the group’s fifth song to achieve the feat, following “Antifragile,” “Perfect Night,” “Fearless” and “Smart.”

“Crazy” is the title track for the group's fourth EP, which was released in August last year. The electronic dance tune made Billboard’s Hot 100, entering at No. 76 and staying for another week at No. 99. The single also got Le Sserafim its first entry on the UK Official Singles Top 100, ranking No. 83.

The group has concluded the Japan leg of its first international tour, “Easy Crazy Hot.” The tour will resume in Taipei next month and will end in November with a two-day encore gig at Tokyo Dome, according to the plan it has shared so far.