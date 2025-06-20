South Korea’s benchmark Kospi briefly surged past 3,010 on Friday, marking the first time the index has crossed that level since January 2022, amid shifting investor flows.

The index opened 0.29 percent higher at 2,986.52 and reached 3,000 at around 10:45 a.m. — a milestone in itself after more than three years.

It continued to climb, peaking at 3,010.97 by 11:19 a.m., up over 1 percent intraday and just 0.03 points shy of 3,011.

Retail investors drove early gains as net buyers but turned sellers after the index crossed 3,000 to lock in profits. Foreign and institutional investors, initially net sellers, reversed course and helped push the rally further.

All of the top ten market heavyweights posted gains, led by SK hynix, which rose 3.6 percent; LG Energy Solution, with a 4.1 percent jump; and Hanwha Aerospace, up 3 percent.

The milestone follows a two-week honeymoon rally under the new administration, signaling renewed investor confidence despite rising external risks from geopolitical tensions and tariff uncertainty.