Four more South Korean nationals have safely crossed the border from Iran into neighboring Turkmenistan amid the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.

The latest evacuation follows the departure of 30 South Koreans and their Iranian family members, who used the same land route to leave Iran and arrive in the Turkmen capital, Ashgabat, between Wednesday and Thursday (local time).

The South Korean government provided transportation and consular assistance.

Escalating airstrikes between Israel and Iran have prompted countries to evacuate their nationals from the region. At least 43 South Koreans and their Israeli family members have fled Israel and taken shelter in Jordan.

An estimated 110 South Koreans were in Iran and around 500 in Israel before the conflict began last Friday. (Yonhap)