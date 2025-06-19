36 teams unveiled so far, more to come

Korea’s longest-running international rock music event, the Busan International Rock Festival, has announced its second lineup for this year's event, featuring a strong mix of global legends and top Korean acts.

The Thursday announcement revealed the addition of major artists, including Suede, one of the defining bands of the 1990s Brit-pop movement; Mika, a British singer-songwriter of Lebanese descent; Jaurim, a Korean alternative-rock powerhouse; and CNBlue, the band fronted by Busan-born vocalist Jung Yong-hwa.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Lee Seung-yoon, whose unique sound has earned him invitations from festivals nationwide, also joined the lineup. Xdinary Heroes will take the stage amid its successful world tour while Onewe, the band presenting intense yet emotional music, has also joined the list.

Rising star Woodz, whose breakout hit “Drowning” propelled him into the spotlight, is also set to take the stage. Fans can also look forward to performances from electronic rock duo Glen Check and ambient project Redoor, known for capturing the serenity of nature in sound.

The lineup further expands with Japan’s up-and-coming dream-pop band Muque, as well as a performance by the fully reunited Y2K. Festival favorites 10cm and Touched will also bring a balance of musicality and mainstream appeal to the stage.

In addition to the main festival, a series of side events will take place.

The Seoul show of “Road to Bu-Rock,” a pre-festival concert, will be held Saturday and Sunday at Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjin-gu. “Rookies on the Bu-Rock,” known for discovering and supporting emerging artists each year, is now open for applications through July 2.