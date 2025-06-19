Ex-Olympic table tennis champion hopes to build a stronger sports culture to advance all levels of sports, from professionals to community sports

While Korean music and businesses are making big waves internationally, now is the time for Korean sports to lead on the global stage and demonstrate how sports can be more than just a game, said the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee president during a session at the 7th Global Business Forum held in Seoul, Wednesday.

The GBF, organized by The Korea Herald and Herald Business, is a 15-week program held every Wednesday that brings together business leaders, diplomats and industry experts to discuss emerging global trends and challenges shaping the future economy.

During his lecture, Ryu Seung-min, the head of the KSOC, highlighted that the Korean sports world is at a key moment of influence thanks to the country's strong performance at the 33rd Summer Olympics in Paris last year.

"(Last year's Olympics) was a defining moment that showed K-sports as a true global powerhouse. And as a former Olympic champion, I felt a sense of responsibility and wanted to help continue this success," said Ryu, 42, who won the men's table tennis at the 2004 Olympic Games.

In Paris, the 16-year-old Ban Hyo-jin made headlines by winning the women's 10-meter air rifle gold medal. The fencing team achieved the valuable feat of winning two gold medals and one silver medal.

South Korea exceeded its initial goal with 13 gold medals, tying its record for the most at a Summer Games, and finished eighth in the medal table.

To make the leap, Ryu noted that Korea should take cues from the International Olympic Committee, which assists all National Olympic Committees with athlete development programs, as well as refugee athletes.

"Korea should also follow the IOC model and build an independent, respected and athlete-centered sports organization that puts athletes and coaches first and creates a healthy environment to practice and play sports," Ryu explained.

In his post-athletic career, Ryu served as a member of the IOC from 2016 to 2024 and president of the Korea Table Tennis Association from 2019 to 2024.

Ryu also expressed hopes of building a stronger sports culture, calling for more interest and support to advance Korean sports at all levels: from professionals and community sports to the businesses and culture surrounding sports as well.

As the evening progressed, Kim Young-sang, president of The Korea Herald, held a special interview session with marathoner Lee Bong-ju, who won the silver medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.

Lee, who ran long-distance before the sport reached today's popularity levels, said he was glad to see more people taking part in marathons.

"Compared to 15 or 16 years ago, there are so many marathon competitions today. The enthusiasm is so high that it's difficult to even register for some of these races because they fill up quickly, and I am happy about the change," Lee said.

"A Marathon is about having a goal and running toward achieving that goal. But do not overdo it. I hope that marathons can be something people simply enjoy, help people improve their health, strengthen their mental health and infuse positive energy into their daily lives," Lee noted.