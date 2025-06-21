When the temperature rises, chill out in style with a bowl of mulnaengmyeon, paired with dumplings and mung bean pancakes

South Korea's summer is brutal. It can be just as hot and humid as any Southeast Asian country and we cope with the hot weather in many different ways.

Some drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, keep their homes cool by minimizing heat sources and turning on the air conditioner all day, limit physical activities to cooler parts of the day and bring portable electric fans with them outside to beat the heat.

Another popular way to beat the heat is a bowl of ice-cold mulnaengmyeong.

There is like mulnaengmyeon,or cold noodles served in a chilled broth made from beef, dongchimi (radish water kimchi) and, in true Pyongyang style, pheasant, when it comes to delivering bone-chilling cold in a dish. And with the temperatures climbing, now is the perfect time to slurp on the icy, cannot-miss classic.

By the way, mulnaengmyeon was traditionally a winter-time treat eaten with the warmth of floor-heating enveloping you. Remember, there was no way of making ice in the summer way back then. It is thought to have originated in Pyongyang during the Goryeo period, and an 1849 book refers to naengmyeon as a dish eaten in the 11th month of the lunar calendar.

Yeonnam Chinchin

Nestled between boutique shops and trendy coffee shops in Seoul's hip Yeonnam-dong is Yeonnam Chinchin.

Ironically, the restaurant is also known for gomtang, or beef bone soup, and seolleongtang, or ox bone soup. But apart from the two, Yeonnam Chinchin's cold noodles are a must-try.

The restaurant's signature summertime dish is a marriage of buckwheat noodles and beef broth served with garnishings of hard-boiled egg, a slice of boiled beef, cucumber slices and a thin chile thread placed on top and a few pine nuts floating in the broth that add a subtle flavor, as well as a decorative touch.

Priced at 9,900 won ($7.23), the Pyongyang-style mulnaengmyeon, from North Korea's capital, features noodles that are less chewy than usual and a mild broth.

Try adding a dash or two of vinegar and mustard to the broth for a tangy, refreshing boost of flavor.

The North Korean-style dumplings with very chewy skin are filled with chicken, pork and beef pair well with the light texture of naengmyeon noodles. The contrasting richness allows the seasoned meat filling in the dumplings to shine while the noodles and the broth help cleanse the palate between bites. Two pieces of mandu are priced at 3,500 won.

Yeonnam Chinchin is open every day from 11 a.m. to 8. p.m. except Mondays. Breaktime is between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. The last order is taken at 8:10 p.m.

Eulmildae Pyongyang Naengmyeon

If you think you have had one good bowl of naengmyeon, you've had them all, think again. This place serves up authentic North Korean-style naengmyeon with a flavor all its own.

Named after one of the four fortresses located on Moranbong in Pyongyang, Eulmildae Pyongyang Naengmyeon is another North Korean-style cold noodles restaurant in Yeomni-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul. It is a popular place, so expect to wait in a long line — it is the kind of taste people happily line up for.

The restaurant's signature dishes are mulnaengmyeon and bibim naengmyeon, or spicy buckwheat noodles, both priced at 16,000 won. The mulnaengmyeon is very simple and light in texture. Here, the buckwheat noodles are very chewy, providing a refreshing and cooling experience.

You can also get bindaetteok, or mung bean pancakes, for 13,000 won. Other items on the menu are suyuk, or boiled pork, priced at 45,000 for a small plate and 85,000 won for a large plate; Korea's pungent delicacy known as hongeo offered at 70,000 won and beef brisket soup with rice priced at 14,000 won.

The lines grow longer with each summer, so do not miss out on the opportunity to dine at Eulmildae Pyongyang Naengmyeon. The restaurant is open every day from 11:00 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Yujin Restaurant

Located at the heart of Jongno-gu in central Seoul, Yujin Restaurant is an eatery specializing in cold noodles that commands a loyal following.

Made with buckwheat flour and starch, the noodles are served in a broth made by slowly simmering beef and bones. It is topped with a hard-boiled egg, a slice of boiled beef, cucumber slices and radish.

The noodles taste raw, even bitter, since the focus is on the natural taste of the buckwheat, which can feel unfamiliar.

Mulnaengmyeon is priced at 11,000 won. Pair it with mung bean pancake, priced at 10,000 won, and you will have a filling meal with a satisfying contrast in flavors.

Yujin Restaurant is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Breaktime is between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. The last order is taken at 8:10 p.m.