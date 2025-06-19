Nestled in a misty basin along the Seomjin River, Sunchang is more than just a quiet rural town in North Jeolla Province — it's a hub of flavor, tradition and science.

Widely known as Korea’s “fermentation capital,” the town is drawing fresh attention after Korean jang-making was inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list in December 2024.

Sunchang's humid microclimate offers ideal conditions for fermentation, with foggy days averaging 77 per year, 10 to 20 percent higher than other regions. This climatic advantage has made the city popular for traditional Korean condiments such as gochujang, doenjang and ganjang. But beyond these culinary staples, Sunchang is reimagining itself as a destination for cultural tourism, immersive education and sensory experiences centered on Korea's age-old fermentation techniques.

Making fermentation fun

The Sunchang Fermentation Theme Park is a facility dedicated to the science and storytelling of fermentation. With sleek architecture and interactive exhibits, the park bridges Korea’s culinary history with innovative displays.

Developed to reexplore the value of Korean traditional culture from a modern perspective, the park features themed sections such as the Fermented Sauce Cave, where visitors can explore Korean sauce varieties through media art, VR simulations and hands-on exhibits.

Hongme Hall dives into the biological and chemical makeup of foods from nutrients and smells to digestion and preservation techniques, offering an engaging look at food science. Pangi Hall introduces children and adults alike to the invisible world of microbes through trampolines, air-juggling games and educational displays about microbial life cycles.

Hyomo Hall (yeast hall) tells the global story of fermentation, from the history of nuruk, a traditional fermentation starter, to hands-on cooking classes. Guests can experience "hyomo cars," a creative bumper-car-like experience, and learn how yeast and bacteria create the complex profiles that define fermented foods.

"The Fermentation Theme Park is the only place in the country where traditional cultural experiences and cutting-edge play content coexist in harmony," said Choi Yeong-il, Mayor of Sunchang County. "We will continue to expand seasonal programs and tourism infrastructure to make it a destination that can be enjoyed all year round."

Village steeped in spice

No visit to Sunchang is complete without a walk through the Sunchang Traditional Gochujang Folk Village, where rows of traditional earthenware crocks stand like sentinels in courtyards. Here, small-scale producers sell artisanal gochujang made with heirloom recipes.

Many shops are housed in hanok-style buildings, evoking the feeling of stepping back in time. This is where renowned food artisan Kang Sun-ok learned her craft.

“Soy sauce, doenjang and gochujang are rich in amino acids, so it's beneficial to naturally supplement essential amino acids through healthy traditional foods," she said, emphasizing the nutritional richness of fermented condiments.

Make your own makgeolli

The Jiranjigyo Brewery in Sunchang offers fermentation lovers the chance to make their own makgeolli, a traditional Korean rice wine. The brewery’s program includes kneading the rice, adding homemade nuruk and experiencing the full brewing process firsthand.

Visitors sample various types of makgeolli, paired with freshly made pajeon (savory scallion pancake), while learning about the drink’s texture, alcohol content and aroma profiles. The house specialty is brewed from underground rock-filtered water sourced from 751 meters below Sunchang’s surface, combined with premium local rice and fermented for 100 days, followed by 90 days of aging.

“You have to dry the nuruk well in the sun so that harmful bacteria are eliminated, which ensures there’s no unpleasant smell when making the alcohol,” explained brewery owner Lim Suk-ju. The result is an unfiltered rice wine with subtle fruity aromas.

Nature’s healing and adventure

Beyond fermentation, Sunchang invites visitors to reconnect with nature. Gangcheonsan County Park offers dramatic rock formations, cool waterfalls and lush forest trails. The mountain’s profile resembles a dragon rising skyward, and the scenery changes vividly with each season. After hiking, weary travelers can rejuvenate at the Gangcheon Healing Spa, a wellness center that taps into natural alkaline rock water from 791 meters underground. The facility features indoor and outdoor spa pools, therapy massages and thermal healing rooms.

Sunchang is where food, health, culture and science come together over time and with care. Whether you come for the gochujang or the geography, the park rides or the probiotics, Sunchang offers a flavorful journey through Korea’s living culinary heritage.