Kumdanje, the renowned hanbok brand founded by Lee Il-soon, is celebrating over 30 years of preserving and promoting Korea's rich cultural heritage through traditional attire.

Until July 27, the brand is holding a special exhibition titled "Seasons of Life: From Cradle to Sky" at Chuihantang, Samcheonggak in Seoul. The exhibition, which highlights the milestones in a person’s life through traditional Korean clothing, aims to give visitors a deeper understanding of how attire can serve as a symbol of cultural values, life transitions and ancestral respect.

Walk through seasons of life

Lee, a celebrated hanbok designer, explains that the exhibition features a series of garments that correspond to the significant moments in life. From the first clothes worn at birth, known as "baenet jeogori" (a baby’s first jacket), to the "baegilbok" (a hundred-day celebration outfit) and "dolbok" (first birthday outfit), the exhibition covers the full spectrum of Korean life stages. The garments include wedding attire and, poignantly, the "suui," a garment worn by the deceased for burial.

Lee, whose life’s work has revolved around preserving the tradition of hanbok, explains the significance of these garments.

“I have worked as a hanbok designer for 33 years, and in doing so, I have come to deeply appreciate the sacredness of the clothes worn during the milestones in life. From the baby’s first clothes to the garments worn at one’s death, these outfits are deeply ingrained in our culture and carry a profound meaning,” Lee told The Korea Herald.

The exhibition aims to take visitors on a journey through these stages of life, each accompanied by a reflection on the traditions, blessings and prayers embedded in the clothing worn. The clothing not only marks the passage of time but also serves as a vessel for well-wishes and respect for the ancestors.

Suui and significance of yundal

One of the most captivating elements of this exhibition is the display of "suui," traditional burial clothing, made from silk.

Lee Il-soon explains the significance of the suui in the context of Korean tradition: “The suui is worn for a very specific occasion—the passing of an individual. It is, therefore, a very important garment. This year, we prepared suui for the yundal, or leap month. The leap month is seen as a time when no misfortune can occur, and it is traditionally believed to be a fortuitous time to prepare for important life events, including the preparation of the sui."

She explained that while a leap month occurs in three- to four-year intervals, this year's leap month, which falls July 25-Aug. 22, is a special leap month, occurring every 100 years.

Lee also highlighted the importance of yundal in Korean tradition. “In the past, people would prepare the suui in the yundal month to ensure long life for their elders and a peaceful journey for the deceased. It’s a special month, one that is believed to be free of misfortune. Preparing the suui during this time carries significant cultural and spiritual meaning,” Lee said.

Cultural significance of hanbok

Through the exhibition, Lee hopes to raise awareness of the deeper, spiritual meanings attached to traditional Korean attire. “Hanbok isn’t just clothing; it’s part of a larger cultural framework,” she asserted. “Each garment has a story to tell and a purpose beyond what is seen on the surface. Hanbok represents our culture’s values of respect, dignity and the acknowledgment of life’s transience.”

Visitors to the exhibition will have the chance to explore how Korean traditional clothing serves as a medium of communication, conveying wishes for prosperity, good health and longevity. Lee believes that these garments are not merely for ceremonial occasions but are integral to understanding the Korean worldview and spiritual life.

Lee's contribution to the global understanding of Korean culture extends beyond this exhibition. She has showcased hanbok on international stages, including in the US and Italy. Her role as a cultural ambassador has made her a key figure in the promotion of traditional Korean fashion worldwide. Lee recalled a particularly poignant moment during a fashion show in Rome when critics described the hanbok collection as “unimaginably beautiful.”

As the designer explains, the connection between Korean tradition and modern fashion has become a defining theme of her career.

"Through my work, I have witnessed how the global fashion world embraces and admires the beauty of hanbok. At the same time, I feel a responsibility to preserve and share the deep cultural significance of these garments.”

She continued, “One of my proudest moments was during the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Italy, where I had the honor of presenting hanbok at a fashion show in Rome. The experience solidified my belief in the global appeal of our cultural heritage.”

Future beyond tradition

The current exhibition offers a glimpse into Lee's vision for the future of hanbok. The designer's daughter Chang Ha-eun, who runs the contemporary hanbok brand OUWR, is working to bridge the gap between traditional and modern fashion.

“My daughter is leading a new wave of innovation, bringing hanbok into the modern era by working with famous K-pop artists such as Blackpink and NewJeans while still honoring its traditional roots. The fusion of past and future is something I am very proud of,” Lee said.

With this exhibition, Lee hopes to create a lasting dialogue between the past and the future, inviting both Koreans and foreigners to engage with and appreciate the deeper meaning embedded in the clothing that shapes a person’s journey through life.

The exhibition is open to the public at Chuihandang in Samcheonggak, Seoul.