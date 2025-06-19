British diplomat Gareth Weir will take the stage at TEDxSeoul on June 28 to discuss global interconnectivity, climate change and geopolitics.

Speaking with The Korea Herald ahead of the event, Weir, who serves as deputy ambassador at the British Embassy in Seoul, underscored the value of TEDx for dialogue, breaking silos and engaging citizens.

“We’ve partnered with TEDx a couple of times now,” said Weir. “We did some work on climate change, including hosting events at the residence. For us, TEDx’s motto — ‘Ideas worth sharing’ — says it all. That’s why we engage: to share ideas.”

Weir, a career diplomat, sees TEDx as aligning closely with the values of diplomacy.

“Diplomacy is fundamentally about dialogue,” he explained.

“TEDx creates a space for that dialogue in a safe environment. We hope it helps people build bridges and understand different viewpoints.”

Underlining Korea’s rapid development, Weir acknowledged the country’s remarkable achievements but noted that future success hinges on adaptability.

“The miracle on the Han is extraordinary,” he said. “But the next evolution — navigating climate, technology, global markets — is incredibly complex. Countries that succeed will be those that learn from others, engage widely, and embrace new ideas.”

Weir pointed out that TEDx helps societies connect not only within but also across borders.

“It gives Koreans a platform to share their transformation and learn from global experiences. Many people around the world want to learn from Korea — and vice versa,” he said.

Weir highlighted the UK Embassy’s partnership with TEDx as a way to connect climate action and human rights through meaningful dialogue, emphasizing shared narratives and collaboration on issues like North Korea, energy transition and human rights.

In his TEDx talk, titled “Crossover,” Weir will highlight global interconnectivity and shared responsibility, urging people to act as engaged global citizens. Using everyday examples like smartphones, he will show how deeply interconnected the world is and call for bridge-building instead of polarization. He stresses that diplomacy and TEDx both thrive on ideas that inspire meaningful change.

David Choo, curator of TEDxSeoul, described the event as a civic platform that amplifies underrepresented voices — youth, people with disabilities, climate activists and North Korean defectors.

Choo highlighted plans with the British Embassy for cross-cultural events in literature, film and environmental storytelling.

“It’s about sharing our lives and learning from each other through authentic storytelling,” added Choo.