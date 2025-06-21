Unique festivals to enjoy ahead of peak vacation season

The rainy season is approaching, but that doesn't mean outdoor fun is off the table. Across the country, summer festivals are making the most of the season — rain or shine.

Here’s a guide to five activity-packed outdoor festivals — from a pool of tomatoes to paddle boats in a lake of lotus flowers — stretching from the outskirts of Seoul to the southern countryside.

A pool full of tomatoes

Just 90 minutes from Seoul, the town of Toechon in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, transforms into a sea of red each summer to celebrate the region’s signature crop.

Running from Friday to Sunday, the Toechon Tomato Festival centers around a massive pool of tomatoes where visitors can jump in, splash around and hunt for prizes hidden in the fruit.

Each day, there are multiple rounds of the “Golden Tomato Hunt,” offering participants a chance to find reward tokens tucked inside certain tomatoes. Prizes include a half-gram of gold or a box of locally grown produce. There’s also a range of more low-key family games like stacking tomatoes or guessing how much they weigh.

The tomatoes used in the pool are second-grade produce, not fit for market sale but perfect to play with. Nearby, local farmers also run stalls selling freshly harvested fruits and vegetables.

While most events are free of charge, access to the tomato pool requires a ticket priced at 10,000 won (approximately $8). Showers and changing rooms are available on site for cleanup.

For more information, visit www.gjcity.go.kr.

Mud, sun and selfies

Each year in late July, Daecheon Beach in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province, becomes Korea’s unofficial summer playground, as tens of thousands flock to the Boryeong Mud Festival.

The main attraction is the Mud Experience Zone, a water park-style compound filled with giant slides, inflatable obstacle courses and pools of thick, mineral-rich mud. Participants can race through mud mazes, get thrown into a “mud prison,” or simply slip and slide their way across the pools.

Over the years, the festival has also grown to include more wellness-oriented activities. Visitors can book mud massages under tents near the shore and try out DIY facial packs using Boryeong’s signature mud cosmetics. The colorful mud painting booth — especially popular with parents and their children — turns bodies into living canvases of purple, blue and green.

Throughout the event, beachside activities such as volleyball and paddleboarding will also be available. The site includes family zones and pet-friendly areas, and the beach is equipped with showers.

This year’s edition runs from July 25 to Aug. 10, with weekday tickets priced at 10,000 won and weekend access at 14,000 won.

For details and ticketing, go to www.mudfestival.or.kr.

Paddle through lotuses

In South Jeolla Province, the Muan Lotus Festival invites visitors to take a slower, more tranquil approach to summer by exploring one of Korea's largest natural lotus fields.

The Hwasan Baekryeonji wetland, once used as a reservoir, now spans over 100,000 square meters and was formed naturally in the 1970s after the city government’s irrigation efforts led to the spread of wild lotus.

From Thursday to Sunday, the wetland is open for exploration in small boats. Visitors can drift through rows of blooming white and pink lotus flowers. Early morning visits are recommended for their calm atmosphere and soft lighting.

In addition to boat rides, the festival includes lotus-themed footbaths, flower dyeing workshops, and evening walks illuminated by lanterns and floral displays.

Photography enthusiasts also flock to the site, especially in the early morning or around sunset, to capture the delicate petals against pastel skies.

Admission to the site is free, and activities do not require reservations.

For program details, visit tour.muan.go.kr.

Fireworks over the sea

In the coastal city of Pohang, known for its steel industry and smelting furnaces, summer nights come alive with color and sound during the Pohang International Fireworks Festival.

The main event takes place Saturday night, when fireworks teams from Italy, Canada and Korea will compete with back-to-back shows along the Hyeongsan River. The display starts at 9 p.m. and wraps up by 10 p.m., with a synchronized drone light show scheduled just before the fireworks finale.

On Sunday evening, the focus turns to “Light Art Way,” a riverside art trail lit by glowing sculptures and media installations. The route stretches along parts of Yeongil Bay and the city’s canal walk.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early with blankets or folding chairs to secure a good spot. The best viewing spots include Hyeongsan River Sports Park and the central plaza near Yeongil Bridge.

The festival is free to attend, and temporary shuttle services will be available from Pohang Station and other main transit points.

For more information, visit festival.phcf.or.kr.

Chicken, beer and beats

Fans of Korean-style fried chicken and cold draft beer can head to the Chimac Festival, taking place from July 2 to 6 at Duryu Park in Daegu.

The festival is one of the country’s most popular summer food-and-music events, celebrating "chimaek," short for “chicken and maekju” (the Korean word for beer).

Local chicken chains will line the park with booths selling fried chicken and beer, typically priced between 8,000 and 15,000 won per portion.

Live performances will also take place each night, with this year’s lineup featuring K-pop stars and DJs, including Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon, DJ Soda, Cravity and indie singer 10cm.

Admission is free. Alcohol is served only to those aged 19 and older with a valid photo ID.

For more information, visit chimacfestival.com.