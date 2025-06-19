Park Sang-min, professor of family medicine at Seoul National University Hospital, has been named the official physician to President Lee Jae-myung, Lee's spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Thursday.

Kang said Park will practice Western medicine as Lee's physician. The presidential office has not unveiled the nomination of a personal doctor dedicated to Korean traditional medicine.

The 50-year-old Park, who also heads the Health System Data Science Laboratory of Seoul National University's College of Medicine, has accompanied Lee's recent trip to Canada on the occasion of the Group of Seven summit, according to the presidential office.

Seoul added that Park is not a full-time employee of the presidential office and will rather remain employed by Seoul National University Hospital.