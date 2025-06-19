Woori Financial Group Chairman Yim Jong-yong (third from left) and other executives participate in a hands-on training session on using ChatGPT at the group's headquarters in central Seoul on Wednesday. The session aimed to deepen understanding of generative AI and explore its strategic applications in business operations. Yim emphasized, "AI is no longer exclusive to certain departments — it is a new language all employees must understand and use strategically," signaling a major shift in the group’s AI adoption efforts. (Woori Financial Group)