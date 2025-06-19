Danielle of NewJeans was spotted in Kyoto, Japan, attending a product launch event hosted by Swiss watchmaker Omega on Wednesday.

Local news outlets uploaded video clips showing the idol in a black, off-shoulder dress that accentuated her chin-length blonde bob. She appeared at the event as a global ambassador of the brand, which she has endorsed since last year.

Danielle was accompanied by staff from her agency Ador, according to a local media outlet, a first since the group took legal action against the company.

A Seoul court on Tuesday rejected the members' appeal of an injunction filed by Ador, which banned the group's independent activities, again siding with the management company in its final ruling.

The group has been in conflict with Ador since November last year, when all members declared they had terminated their contracts with the agency.

Next month marks three years since NewJeans' debut.