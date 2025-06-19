Ju Haknyeon, who was booted from The Boyz Wednesday, wrote a handwritten letter of apology but denied prostitution rumors.

He uploaded the message on social media Thursday apologizing for his behavior. He suspended activities since Monday citing personal reasons but only two days later his agency One Hundred Label announced that he would leave the team.

A Japanese media outlet reported that he had a “personal” meetup with a Japanese adult film actress turned influencer, 11 years his senior, in Tokyo, adding that he was engaged in prostitution as well.

Ju admitted that he had a drink with the actress, along with acquaintances, last month but denied prostitution, insisting that he had not committed any illegal act.

Head of his former agency One Hundred Label publicly apologized Wednesday night and all former bandmates as well as the band’s official social media “unfollowed” him.