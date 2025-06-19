Daewoo Engineering & Construction Chair Jung Won-ju (left) shakes hands with Mozambican President Daniel Chapo on Wednesday during a four-day visit to the country. Jung called for continued cooperation on Daewoo’s ongoing LNG plant project and sought government backing for an upcoming bid on an additional LNG project. President Chapo pledged active support, encouraging Daewoo to broaden its involvement to include urban development and tourism infrastructure. On Monday, Daewoo signed a memorandum of understanding with Mozambique’s state-run energy company to collaborate on gas development and related projects. (Daewoo E&C)