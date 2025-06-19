North Korea on Thursday underscored the "absolute solidity" of its alliance with Russia and reaffirmed bilateral cooperation as it marked the first anniversary of the signing of a mutual defense treaty with Moscow.

The North's mainstream Rodong Sinmun newspaper, which reflects the regime's official position, issued the message in an article marking the first anniversary of the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership treaty on June 19 last year in Pyongyang between leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The daily touted the treaty as opening "a new chapter in the friendship" between North Korea and Russia and as an outcome of the leaders' "extraordinary" leadership. It said the two countries have "unsparingly shown off the absolute solidity of the alliance relationship."

Under the treaty, which calls on one party to come to the aid of the other without delay if it comes under armed attack, North Korea deployed around 14,000 troops to the Russian side in the war against Ukraine between October last year and February this year.

In a meeting with Russia's security chief earlier this week, Kim has reportedly decided to send 5,000 military construction workers and 1,000 sappers to Russia's Kursk frontline region for mine removal and war recovery.

The Rodong Sinmun described the military deployment and North Korean troops' engagement in the war as the "most exemplary" implementation of the treaty.

"It is an unwavering stance of the two countries' peoples to deepen militant friendship and achieve mutual prosperity and well-being," the newspaper said.

It also highlighted growing cooperation between the two countries in the economy, diplomacy, education, public health and the arts, adding that "bilateral solidarity and cooperation are becoming broader."

On Tuesday, just ahead of the anniversary, Kim held talks with Russia's Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu in Pyongyang, where Russian media reported Kim had decided to send additional troops and workers to Kursk.

North Korean media, however, did not report the decision in their reports, only mentioning plans between North Korea and Russia to commemorate North Korean soldiers killed in action while fighting for Russia.

An official at South Korea's unification ministry assessed the North likely decided on the additional troop deployment to gain more rewards from Russia in exchange for its military support, adding the decision appears to have been driven by not only economic but also strategic considerations.

However, the regime likely omitted media coverage of the decision out of concern for domestic public opinion, the official said.

Through the decision, North Korea appears to be aiming to further solidify its alliance with Russia, and the move could likely lead to an increase in North Korean labor exports to Russia at a time when its exports to China remain sluggish, the official said. (Yonhap)