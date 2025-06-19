The third EP from Illit debuted at No. 2 on Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking, according to the chart published Wednesday.

EP “bomb” sold over 326,000 copies on the day of release, marking a new first-day sales record for Illit and raising expectations that the group will beat the first-week sales record set with its previous EP. Illit's second EP, “I’ll Like You,” sold more than 382,000 units in the period, surpassing the record it set with its debut EP, “Super Real Me.”

Meanwhile, the new EP's main track, “Do the Dance,” entered Melon’s Top 100 upon release, and all five tracks have taken over the top five spots on AWA Music’s real-time chart in Japan.

Illit is running a pop-up store in Seoul until June 26.