Mureung Byeolcheonji Lavender Festival

The Mureung Byeolcheonji Lavender Festival runs until Sunday in Samhwa-dong, Donghae, Gangwon Province, offering vibrant lavender fields, performances and hands-on experiences. Visitors can stroll among blooming purple blossoms, purchase lavender-themed goods and enjoy photo zones, live shows and craft events in a scenic healing environment. For more information, visit www.dhfesta.or.kr.

Suguk Suguk Festival

Hydrangeas are in full bloom at the Suguk Suguk Festival, which runs through Sunday at Wolasan Mountain Forest in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province. This family-friendly event features floral exhibitions, eco-crafts, barefoot walks, forest wellness programs and nighttime light displays, along with kids’ activities, local art and weekend performances. For more information, visit korean.visitkorea.or.kr.

Gapyeong Canola Flower Festival

Fields of yellow canola flowers and fluffy alpacas delight visitors at the Gapyeong Canola Flower Festival, running through Wednesday in Seorak-myeon, Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province. Guests can feed animals, watch parrot shows, ride seasonal sleds and explore weekend markets while enjoying spring flowers and tons of outdoor fun. For more information, visit www.ggtour.or.kr.

Car-Free Jamsugyo Walk Festival

The Car-Free Jamsugyo Walk Festival, which runs through Sunday, transforms the Jamsugyo bridge on the Han River into a pedestrian zone with live music, food trucks, markets and wellness zones. The event ends with the “HappyEnd, Jamsugyo” performance on Sunday at Banpo Hangang Park in Seoul. For more information, visit www.festa-ddooddoo.com.

Gyeongbokgung Saenggwabang Tour

The Gyeongbokgung Saenggwabang Tour offers a royal dessert and tea-tasting experience inside Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul until Monday. Guests sample traditional Joseon-era sweets and teas in a historical setting, with four daily sessions limited to 36 participants each. Registrations can be made at www.ticketlink.co.kr.