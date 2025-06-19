The government will enhance monitoring of the economy and financial markets and devise appropriate responses based on contingency plans amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the finance ministry said Thursday.

The pledge was made during a meeting on macroeconomic issues presided over by Acting Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il and attended by Bank of Korea Deputy Gov. Ryoo Sang-dai, along with senior officials from the Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

"Following Israel's airstrike on Iran, volatility in commodity prices and global financial markets has increased," Lee said.

"The domestic financial market remains relatively stable, but uncertainty remains high due to the Israel-Iran conflict, as well as unclear US tariff policies," he added.

In response, the government is "on alert, closely monitoring the situation and continuing to operate a 24-hour monitoring system," Lee said, adding that a joint emergency response team involving relevant agencies is currently in operation.

"The government will respond swiftly, in close coordination with relevant agencies, if necessary, in accordance with contingency plans based on various scenarios," Lee stated. (Yonhap)