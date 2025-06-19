President Lee Jae Myung was set to preside over a Cabinet meeting Thursday to review this year's second extra budget proposal aimed at revitalizing the economy.

The Cabinet meeting was expected to review the budget plan, estimated at 20 trillion won ($14.6 billion) and intended to spur domestic consumption and support economic recovery.

It will mark the first supplementary budget bill since Lee assumed the presidency on June 4.

On Wednesday, the government and the ruling Democratic Party reached an agreement to include a universal relief fund in the budget, which will be distributed to all citizens regardless of income level.

A supplementary budget proposal must be reviewed by the Cabinet before being submitted to the National Assembly for approval.

Last month, the Assembly passed a 13.8 trillion-won extra budget, which included some 400 billion won for the issuance of vouchers to help small merchants. (Yonhap)