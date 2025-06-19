President Lee Jae Myung and his wife Kim Hea Kyung returned to South Korea Thursday morning, ending their brief visit to Canada to attend the Group of Seven summit in Kananaskis village of Canada's Alberta province.

Upon Lee's arrival at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, Lee was greeted by Ko Ki-dong, vice minister of the Ministry of Interior and Safety and the ruling Democratic Party of Korea's floor leader Rep. Kim Byung-kee. Also present at the airport were Kang Hoon-sik, Lee's presidential chief of staff; Woo Sang-ho, senior presidential secretary for political affairs and Kim Jin-a, second vice minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Lee's attendance at G7 marked his first overseas trip since he took office on June 4.

Lee is scheduled to convene a Cabinet meeting Thursday afternoon over the plan for a new batch of extra budget spending at his office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.