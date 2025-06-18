Jeon Han-gil, a former history lecturer turned right-wing figure, said he would pay 1 billion won ($728,000) for a decisive tip-off related to alleged election fraud.

In a video uploaded Tuesday on his YouTube channel, Jeon said, “Send me any decisive tip-offs, whistleblower reports or evidence materials about a rigged election. If it’s to save South Korea, I’m willing to give 1 billion won from my own assets. I will definitely keep this promise.”

Jeon added, “Even President Lee Jae Myung will like this,” saying he is formally proposing the idea to the president, former People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo and media outlets.

Last month, Jeon co-produced and released a documentary film "Korean Election Fraud, God’s Will?," which centers on claims of fraud in last year’s general election. He viewed the film at a theater with former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has also raised allegations of election fraud.