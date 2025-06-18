To mark Patriots and Veterans Month in June, the Seoul Metropolitan Government held a roundtable Wednesday with veterans' group representatives, presenting updates on the city’s major commemorative infrastructure projects and welfare policies for those who served.

Wednesday’s meeting, held at Seoul City Hall, brought together Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and 15 representatives from major veterans groups based in the city, including Ryu Jae-sik of the Korean War Veterans Association, Kim Bu-gil of the Vietnam Veterans Association Korea and Kim Dae-ha of the Heritage of Korean Independence.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Oh shared the city’s vision for building a second Veterans Hall in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, complementing the existing facility in Mapo-gu, western Seoul.

According to a city government official, the existing facility in western Seoul has reached full capacity and can only accommodate four of the city’s 15 veterans’ organizations.

The new hall is scheduled to be built by 2030 and will include not just offices for veterans’ groups but also exhibition halls and educational facilities for veterans’ organizations to use.

The Seoul Mayor also presented updates on the Garden of Gratitude, a symbolic space dedicated to honoring the veterans and countries that participated in the 1950-53 Korean War.

Set to be constructed at Gwanghwamun Square by 2027 to honor Korean veterans and the 22 countries that supported South Korea during the Korean War, Oh added that the city government aims to remember the sacrifices of veterans who “laid the foundation for South Korea’s prosperity” and “create a space that conveys gratitude for their contributions.”

“This space will serve as a place where visitors and passersby can remember and reflect on the value veterans hold in our everyday lives,” said Oh.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government currently supports over 100,000 veterans and their families. This year, the city government has allocated more than 100 billion won ($72.9 million) to bolster veterans’ welfare services.

Among key programs receiving increased funding is the city’s Honorary Funeral Service for veterans, which provides ceremonial support at the request of bereaved families, including escorts, the presentation of the national flag and condolence visits.

Previously, the program’s reach was limited to around 40 percent of applicants due to budget and personnel constraints, but the city government plans to raise this coverage rate to 80 percent through its supplementary budget.

The city government also announced Wednesday that it will expand its financial assistance to veterans and their families.

Starting this year, the monthly subsidy given to individuals who were a part of the April 19 Revolution and veterans who were injured after taking part in wars was raised from 100,000 won to 150,000 won. The subsidy given to veterans aged 80 or older also increased from 150,000 won to 200,000 won.

As part of its commemorative efforts, Oh also added that the city will distribute one-time condolence payments in June.

Subsidies of up to 100,000 won will be given to families with more than two veterans who died from the war and veterans with severe disabilities, and subsidies of 50,000 won will be given to veterans aged over 80 as well as those part of low-income groups and the spouses of injured or fallen soldiers.

The city government will also provide institutional support of up to 3 million won to the Veterans Health Service Medical Center and 300,000 won to each veteran’s group branch across Seoul.

“This year marks the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation and the 75th anniversary of the Korean War,” said Oh. “Many who are present (in the roundtable meeting) today are the very people who safeguarded Korea in times of crisis. Seoul will continue to honor their sacrifices through policies and commemorative spaces that ensure their heroism is remembered and respected in their everyday lives.”