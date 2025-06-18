The Berlin Philharmonic will return to Korea after a two-year absence, this time under the leadership of Kirill Petrenko. For the first time, the orchestra will give three performances in Korea, Nov. 7-9.

Korean pianist Kim Sun-wook, who debuted with the Berlin Philharmonic in 2021, will join the orchestra in performing Schumann’s Piano Concerto on Nov. 7 and 9.

Also on the program for the two dates are Wagner's "Siegfried Idyll," Schumann’s "Manfred" Overture and Brahms' Symphony No. 1.

The Nov. 8 program will feature Leos Janacek’s "Lachian Dances," filled with lively Czech folk influences; Bela Bartok’s "The Miraculous Mandarin Suite," driven by bold percussion rhythms; and Igor Stravinsky’s "Petrushka," one of the composer’s three great ballets.

All three concerts will take place at the Seoul Arts Center.

In 2023, returning to Korea for the first time since 2017, the Berlin Philharmonic's concerts in Seoul sold out in just 40 seconds, demonstrating the orchestra's immense popularity in Korea. At that time, celebrated pianist Cho Seong-Jin, the orchestra's artist in residence for the 2024/25 season, joined the orchestra as the soloist for the second concert, performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4.

The November performances in Korea will mark the first leg of the orchestra’s Asia tour, during which it will stop in major Asian cities such as Taipei, Shanghai and Tokyo.

In Taipei, the orchestra will perform at the National Concert Hall on Nov. 12 and 13.

On Nov. 15 and 16, the orchestra will take the stage at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center.

In Japan, the orchestra will offer four concerts between Nov. 19 and 23 at Suntory Hall in Tokyo, Minato Mirai Hall in Yokohama, and Muza Kawasaki Symphony Hall in Kawasaki, before returning to Suntory Hall on Nov. 23 to wrap up the Asia tour.

Ticket prices for the Korean concerts range from 110,000 won ($80.26) to 550,000 won.