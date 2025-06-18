CEO John Rim says Bioepis separation unlocks transparency, enhances investor clarity, sharpens strategic focus

BOSTON — Samsung Biologics CEO John Rim unveiled an ambitious road map to strengthen the company’s position as a global leader in CDMO during a press conference held on the sidelines of this year's Bio USA on Tuesday, emphasizing sharpened focus, expanded capabilities and accelerated global expansion.

At the center of the announcement was Samsung Biologics’ recent corporate split, which fully separates its CDMO operations from Samsung Bioepis, its former biosimilar arm. Rim described the move as a milestone that allows Samsung Biologics to operate as a “pure-play CDMO.”

“By becoming a stand-alone CDMO, we can focus entirely on our core mission—delivering best-in-class biomanufacturing and development services while enhancing transparency and trust with our global partners,” said Rim. “This also enables investors to evaluate each business based on its own strategic value and growth potential.”

Strategic spinoff

The strategic restructuring is expected to unlock hidden value within Samsung's portfolio and further elevate shareholder value by making the distinct business models more visible and investable.

Highlighting strong sector fundamentals, Rim pointed to rising global demand for biologics manufacturing, driven by expanding indications for blockbuster drugs and the development of new modalities, such as ADCs, AOCs and gene therapies.

"Following the corporate split, our overseas clients responded positively, as it eliminated any perceived conflicts of interest," Rim emphasized. "Samsung Biologics will continue to fuel its growth by advancing its three core pillars: Geographic expansion, increased capacity and diversification of modalities."

According to market research firm Frost & Sullivan, the global biologics CDMO market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15 percent from $21.8 billion in 2024 to $43.9 billion in 2029. Despite some pharma companies announcing in-house capacity expansions, CMO outsourcing demand continues to rise as pharma remains cautious with internal investments.

"Just three years ago, there were industry-wide concerns about potential oversupply in the CDMO market. However, we've since witnessed consistent double-digit growth, and with continued category expansion — particularly in the antibody segment — the outlook for CDMOs appears stronger than ever," Rim explained.

Solid outlook

Samsung Biologics is doubling down on its global client outreach.

The company currently serves 17 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies and has intensified efforts to expand its reach among the top 40. In addition to sales offices in New Jersey and Boston, it opened a Tokyo office earlier this year to improve engagement with Asia-based clients.

“Our global clients trust Samsung for both scale and speed. As we expand geographically and technologically, we are committed to offering localized support with global excellence,” Rim emphasized.

As of June 2025, Samsung Biologics has secured five new contracts this year totaling 3.35 trillion won ($2.58 billion), surpassing 60 percent of last year’s full-year bookings of 5.4 trillion won. The company’s cumulative order value since inception now stands at $18.7 billion.

“Despite macroeconomic uncertainties, our pipeline remains strong, and we maintain our full-year revenue guidance of 20–25 percent growth,” said Rim. “We expect to see continued momentum as we deepen global partnerships and reinforce our role as a full-service biopharma enabler.”

Meanwhile, Samsung Biologics is investing heavily in modality diversification to meet evolving customer needs. It recently launched a dedicated facility for ADCs, supporting full development and GMP production, with capabilities ranging from 2 milliliters to 500 liters. The company plans to introduce a dedicated ADC DP line by Q1 2027, completing an end-to-end solution within its Songdo site in Incheon.

“The more competitors there are, the more positive impact it has on patients, so we fully welcome competition. Of course, when it comes to winning contracts, we believe we possess the best internal competitiveness. We are confident that not only our infrastructure but also the strength of our workforce are our greatest assets.”