Police in North Jeolla Province said Wednesday that they have booked a man in his 60s without detention on suspicion of slaughtering some 120 dogs at his farm in Gunsan.

The suspect is accused of using an electric shock device to kill the animals in April and storing their bodies in a freezer warehouse. During a search of the premises, police discovered a pile of dog carcasses along with the slaughter tools, including the electric shock device.

During questioning, the suspect admitted to killing the dogs but reportedly refused to explain his motive.

“Although he hasn’t stated a clear motive for killing (the dogs), we suspect it was for food or sale. A decision on whether to forward the case for prosecution will be made once the investigation is completed," said a police officer investigating the case.

The suspect may face charges under the Animal Protection Act for killing dogs with electricity, as the law forbids slaughter carried out in a cruel manner or without a valid reason.

The National Assembly passed a special bill on Jan. 9 banning the consumption of dog meat, with the law set to take effect in 2027. Under the new legislation, killing dogs could result in up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won ($21,852), while selling dog meat could carry a penalty of up to two years in prison or a 20 million won fine.