Stray Kids rolled out their third EP in Japan on Wednesday, and a B-side track from the set was chosen as the theme song for a movie, according to label JYP Entertainment.

The eight-piece act released the EP “Hollow,” which is made up of five tracks, all co-written by the songwriting trio of Bang Chan, Changbin and Han. The new mini album is its first Japanese set with all original songs.

A B-side track from the EP, “Parade,” was selected as the theme song for the film “Re/member: The Last Night,” a horror movie set to premiere in September.

Last week, the band dropped the album's title track in advance, and the single topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in eight regions as well as a series of music charts in Japan. It was unveiled first in May at the group’s concert in Shizuoka.