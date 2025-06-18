Students play a soccer game using robot vacuum cleaners at the LG Inspiration Lab inside LG Electronics' North America headquarters. (LG Electronics)
Students play a soccer game using robot vacuum cleaners at the LG Inspiration Lab inside LG Electronics' North America headquarters. (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics has been operating the LG Inspiration Lab at its North American headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, showcasing interactive exhibitions featuring OLED displays, robots and EV simulators. The lab allows local students to experience cutting-edge technology, drawing over 4,000 visitors last year, quadrupling from 1,000 in 2023. The site also hosts college students studying the Korean language and foreign diplomats for tech briefings and discussions about cross-border partnerships.

Consuls general from 11 countries, including South Korea, tour the showroom at LG Electronics' North America headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, in January. (LG Electronics)
Consuls general from 11 countries, including South Korea, tour the showroom at LG Electronics' North America headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, in January. (LG Electronics)

sahn@heraldcorp.com