LG Electronics has been operating the LG Inspiration Lab at its North American headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, showcasing interactive exhibitions featuring OLED displays, robots and EV simulators. The lab allows local students to experience cutting-edge technology, drawing over 4,000 visitors last year, quadrupling from 1,000 in 2023. The site also hosts college students studying the Korean language and foreign diplomats for tech briefings and discussions about cross-border partnerships.