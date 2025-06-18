Jungkook of BTS has another Spotify record under his belt for his solo music.

He generated 900 million streams on the platform with his single “3D (feat. Jack Harlow),” becoming the first Asian artist to have four songs reach the milestone.

Including the 2023 hit, other tracks that achieved the feat are “Seven (feat. Latto),” “Standing Next to You” and “Left and Right,” a Charlie Puth collaboration.

“3D” topped Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart and debuted on both Billboard Hot 100 and UK Official Singles Chart Top 100 at No. 5. The track is part of his first solo album, “Golden,” which debuted at No. 2 on Billboard 200.

The 11-track album sold more than 2.4 million copies in its first week, shattering the record for a K-pop solo act. With "Golden," he has amassed over 5.6 billion streams on Spotify so far.