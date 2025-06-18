Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday it has showcased a range of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies in robotics and smart mobility at the MARS 2025 Expo, underscoring its commitment to next-generation innovation.

The group has set up dedicated booths for both its Robotics Lab and Kia Corp. brand at the AI-focused three-day exhibition under way at COEX in Seoul.

The exhibition, organized by the municipal government of Hwaseong, a city south of Seoul, explores how AI is reshaping urban life and industry while presenting a vision for future smart cities.

Hyundai's Robotics Lab unveiled a suite of six AI-based robotics solutions, including those involving on-device visual language model and intelligent closed-circuit television , as well as the group's AI-powered autonomous service robot DAL-e.

Kia's exhibit features three zones themed on AI assistance, software-defined vehicles and the automaker's purpose-built vehicle (PBV) models, offering hands-on experiences with the company's smart mobility platforms.

"We are working to apply robotics-based AI software beyond traditional robots and into building infrastructure and everyday services," said Hyun Dong-jin, vice president and head of Hyundai's Robotics Lab. "We are striving to deliver a seamless customer experience that transcends conventional boundaries." (Yonhap)