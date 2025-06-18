South Korea and China discussed measures to reduce technical barriers to trade between the two countries in cosmetics, bio-health and other sectors Wednesday, Seoul's industry ministry said, in a move to help improve the trade environment for local exporters.

In their ninth TBT committee meeting held in Beijing, the Korean side addressed key challenges local exporters face regarding China's regulations on the approval of cosmetics and medical devices, as well as standards on Korean red ginseng products, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Seoul also asked Beijing to allow more Korean certification institutions to issue the China Compulsory Certificate, a mandatory product certification for exports to China, while seeking to learn more about Beijing's pilot testing of a carbon footprint certification system.

"The government will continue its efforts to identify and address technical regulation challenges Korean companies face when exporting to China, the largest export destination for the country last year," said Seo Young-jin, director general of the bureau of technical regulatory policy at the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards under the ministry.

South Korea and China have been holding regular TBT committee meetings under their bilateral free trade agreement since 2015, when the FTA came into force. (Yonhap)