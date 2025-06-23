진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor

'Squid Game' back in Season 3, more intense than ever, to settle final score

기사 요약: 넷플릭스 최고 흥행 TV 시리즈로 꼽히는 "오징어 게임"이 올 여름 긴 이야기에 마침표를 찍는다.

[1] As anticipation builds, series director Hwang Dong-hyuk and key cast members opened up about what fans can expect — and how they're addressing both the shortcomings of Season 2 and the headline-making spoiler leaks that surfaced ahead of the new season.

* anticipation: 기대

* open up: 마음을 터놓다

* shortcoming: 단점

* ahead of: ~에 앞서

[2] Season 3 picks up in the aftermath of Season 2's events, following Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) as he grapples with his failed attempt at rebellion. Meanwhile, Frontman (Lee Byung-hun), who infiltrated the games in Season 2 as a participant, returns to his role as the unfeeling, calculating mastermind behind the deadly competition, setting the stage for his face-off with Gi-hun.

* pick up: 다시 시작하다

* aftermath: 여파

* grapple with: ~를 해결하려고 노력하다

* face-off: 대결

[3] "Gi-hun falls into a state of deep helplessness after witnessing his closest friend being killed by the Frontman. But he regains his resolve, returning to his original intention to dismantle the entire system while still holding onto his belief in humanity. With this determination, he starts planning again. Seeing Gi-hun's renewed resolve, the Frontman also begins devising new plans," Lee said.

* helplessness: 난간함

* resolve: 결심

* dismantle: 해체하다

* devise: (방법을) 궁리하다

[4] "If we consider Seasons 2 and 3 as telling one continuous story, Season 3 will deliver the climax and conclusion, the final act of the narrative. From a dramatic standpoint, it will inevitably feel very intense. In a sense, this will be the story where the full-fledged confrontation between the Frontman and Gi-hun truly unfolds," he added.

* climax: 절정

* narrative: 서사

* standpoint: 관점

* full-fledged: 본격적인

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10504972

