진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor

Road to Yeoncheon lined with love as BTS’ Jimin, Jungkook are discharged

기사 요약: 그룹 방탄소년단(BTS)의 지민( 정국(전정국)이 1년 6개월간의 군 복무를 마치고 육군 병장으로 만기 전역했다.

[1] Just a day after RM and V were discharged from the military, fellow BTS members Jimin and Jungkook stood before a crowd of some 500 fans Wednesday morning at Yeoncheon Public Stadium in Gyeonggi Province, marking the end of their 18-month mandatory military service.

* discharged: 해제된

* fellow: 동료의

* stand before: ~앞에 서다

* crowd: 사람들, 무리

[2] Wearing their uniforms, the two arrived in a black vehicle and stepped out to a roaring welcome from local and international fans. They saluted and shouted “Unity!” before offering brief words of thanks, both appearing bashful as they reconnected with their supporters after a long absence.

* uniform: 군복

* roaring: 아우성치는 듯한

* salute: 경례를 하다

* reconnect: 다시 연결되다

[3] Jungkook, smiling shyly, said, “It’s been a while since I’ve stood in front of cameras. I didn’t even put on makeup today, so I feel a bit awkward and don’t really know what to say.” He added, “To my fellow soldiers and seniors who finished their service earlier — thank you for enduring everything together with us.”

* stand in front of: ~의 앞에 서다

* awkward: 뻘쭘하다

* endure: 참아내다

[4] Despite the early hour, fans from around the world filled the area near the event site, waving banners and fan sticks in support of the two stars. Some even climbed to the low rooftop of the stadium next to the open ground where the two K-pop stars appeared, trying to get a better view of the pair.

* despite: ~에도 불구하고

* banner: 현수막

* in support of: ~을 지지하여

* pair: (둘씩) 짝을 짓다

