North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a meeting with Russia's Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, the North's state media confirmed Wednesday, saying that Kim affirmed Pyongyang's cooperation with Moscow under their mutual defense treaty.

Kim held talks in Pyongyang with Shoigu, who was on an unspecified special mission from Russian President Vladimir Putin, as North Korea and Russia prepare to mark the first anniversary of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership treaty.

"Kim Jong-un confirmed the contents of the DPRK's cooperation within the range of the treaty between the two countries, accepted the relevant plans and discussed in detail the necessary cooperation plans," the Korean Central News Agency said.

DPRK refers to North Korea's official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The KCNA did not provide details of the agreed cooperation, but Russian media reported the previous day that Kim decided to send 5,000 military construction workers and 1,000 sappers to Kursk, citing the outcome of the Kim-Shoigu meeting.

During the meeting, Shoigu also conveyed a verbal letter from Putin to Kim, while the North Korean leader expressed his "deep thanks" and "comradely greetings" to the Russian president, the KCNA said.

"The talk ... discussed the items of immediate cooperation and long-term plans arising in implementing the important matters agreed by the heads of states of the two countries through the exchanges of personal letters for several weeks," the KCNA added.

The talks also covered plans to commemorate the "heroic feats" of North Korean soldiers who were dispatched to Kursk to engage in combat on the Russian side, according to the KCNA.

Kim and Shoigu also "widely exchanged the views and opinions of the leaderships of the two countries on the issues of mutual concern, including the complicated international and regional situation and reached a consensus of view," the KCNA also noted.

No details were provided on which international issues were discussed during the meeting, but it likely included Israel's bombing of nuclear and military sites in Iran, with which both Pyongyang and Moscow maintain close ties. (Yonhap)