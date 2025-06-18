KANANASKIS, Canada -- President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held their first summit talks on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Canada, Tuesday, stressing the importance of the two countries' bilateral relations.

Lee called for a "future-oriented partnership" in the face of international trade uncertainties and geopolitical unrest, as he described the relationship between the two neighboring countries as "complementary." Ishiba also said the two countries' partnership should be "helpful for the world."

It was the first time the two leaders met in person since Lee's election victory and his immediate inauguration on June 4. The two leaders held phone talks on June 9.