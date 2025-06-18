KANANASKIS, Canada -- President Lee Jae Myung and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to expand strategic cooperations in the field of core technologies and defense industry, as well as cultural exchanges, at the bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Canada.

According to the presidential office, the two leaders highlighted the importance of greater people-to-people exchanges and cultural exchanges and agreed to strengthen such exchanges.

The two leaders also agreed to bolster high-level meetings and seek more opportunities for mutually beneficial economic cooperations. According to Seoul, some 550 South Korean companies operated their businesses in India.

South Korea and India signed the special strategic partnership in 2015.

Also during the meeting, Lee conveyed condolences to Modi and people of India on the deadly Air India crash in Ahmedabad, India last week.